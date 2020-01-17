Digital Intelligence Platform 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 20% and Forecast to 2023

Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2019

This report analyzes the global digital intelligence platform market by component (energy optimization, analytics, data management), touch point (mobile, social media, web, kiosk, email), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital intelligence platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global digital intelligence platform market include:

Adobe Systems (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Evergage (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Mixpanel (U.S.)

• Optimizely (U.S.)

• Webtrekk GmbH (Germany)

• New Relic (U.S.)

• Localytics (U.S.)

• Cxense (Norway)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of component, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

Energy Optimization

• Analytics

• Data Management

On the basis of touch point, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mobile

• Social Media

• Web

• Kiosk

• Email

On the basis of organization size, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and telecommunication

• Retail and e-commerce

• Travel

• Public sector

• Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Optimization

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Analytics

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Data Management

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Touchpoint

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Social Media

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Email

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.5 Web

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.6 Kiosk

8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.7 Company Website

8.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9. Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 SMEs

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Vertical Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Region

12. Company Landscape

……….

Company Profiles

13.1 Adobe Systems (U.S.)

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.1.3 Financial Updates

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.2 IBM (U.S.)

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.2.3 Financial Updates

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.3 SAS Institute (U.S.)

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.3.3 Financial Updates

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.4 Evergage (U.S.)

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.4.3 Financial Updates

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.5 Google, Inc. (U.S.)

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.5.3 Financial Updates

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.6 Mixpanel (U.S.)

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.6.3 Financial Updates

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.7 Optimizely (U.S.)

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.7.3 Financial Updates

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.8 Webtrekk GmbH (Germany)

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview

13.8.3 Financial Updates

13.8.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

