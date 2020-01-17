Digital Isolator 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the global Digital Isolator Market by type (capacitive coupling, GMR, magnetic coupling), data rate (less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps), channel (two, four, six, eight), application (gate drivers, DC/DC converter, ADC), industry; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global digital isolator market include:
- Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan)
• Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan)
• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands)
• Broadcom Ltd (U.S.)
• Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.)
• ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
• ON Semiconductor (U.S.)
• Digi – Key Corporation
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of type, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Capacitive Coupling
• GMR
• Magnetic Coupling
On the basis of data rate, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Less than 25 Mbps
• 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps
On the basis of channel, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Two
• Four
• Six
• Eight
On the basis of application, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Gate Drivers
• DC/DC Converter
• ADC
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Isolator Market
5 Channel Overview Of Global Digital Isolator Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Digital Isolator Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Capacitive Coupling
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Giant Magneto Resistive (GMR)
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Magnetic Coupling
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Digital Isolator Market By Data Rate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 25 Mbps
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 25 Mbps To 75 Mbps
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Above 75 Mbps
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Digital Isolator Market By Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Two Channel
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Four Channel
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.4 Six Channel
9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.5 Eight Channel
9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Digital Isolator Market By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Gate Drivers
10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.3 DC/DC Converters
10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.4 ADC
10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.5 USB And Other Communication Ports
10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Digital Isolator Market By Region
………..
- Company Profiles
12.1 Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan)
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherland)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Broadcom Ltd (U.S.)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.)
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.6.3 Financial Updates
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.7.3 Financial Updates
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 ON Semiconductor (U.S.)
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.8.3 Financial Updates
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.9 Digi – Key Corporation
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.9.3 Financial Updates
12.9.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
