Digital Isolator 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2023

Digital Isolator Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Digital Isolator Market by type (capacitive coupling, GMR, magnetic coupling), data rate (less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps), channel (two, four, six, eight), application (gate drivers, DC/DC converter, ADC), industry; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global digital isolator market include:

Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan)

• Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands)

• Broadcom Ltd (U.S.)

• Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.)

• ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• ON Semiconductor (U.S.)

• Digi – Key Corporation

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of type, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:

Capacitive Coupling

• GMR

• Magnetic Coupling

On the basis of data rate, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:

Less than 25 Mbps

• 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

On the basis of channel, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:

Two

• Four

• Six

• Eight

On the basis of application, the global digital isolator market has been categorized into the following segments:

Gate Drivers

• DC/DC Converter

• ADC

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Isolator Market

5 Channel Overview Of Global Digital Isolator Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Digital Isolator Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capacitive Coupling

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Giant Magneto Resistive (GMR)

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Magnetic Coupling

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Isolator Market By Data Rate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 25 Mbps

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 25 Mbps To 75 Mbps

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Above 75 Mbps

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Isolator Market By Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Two Channel

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Four Channel

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.4 Six Channel

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.5 Eight Channel

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Isolator Market By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gate Drivers

10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.3 DC/DC Converters

10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.4 ADC

10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5 USB And Other Communication Ports

10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Isolator Market By Region

………..

Company Profiles

12.1 Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan)

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherland)

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Broadcom Ltd (U.S.)

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.)

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.6.3 Financial Updates

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.7.3 Financial Updates

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 ON Semiconductor (U.S.)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.8.3 Financial Updates

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.9 Digi – Key Corporation

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.9.3 Financial Updates

12.9.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

