Digital Logistics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023
Digital Logistics Market 2019
This report analyzes the global Digital Logistics Market by component (system, services), applications (warehouse management, labor management, transportation management), verticals (healthcare, automotive, manufacturing), by regions; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital logistics market is projected to reach USD 19 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of 11%.
The major players in global digital logistics market include:
- Tech Mahindra (India)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Samsung Group (South Korea)
• HCL Technologies Limited (India)
• Advantech Co. (Taiwan)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
• JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)
• Hexaware Technologies (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Spain
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of component, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- System
• Services
On the basis of applications, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Warehouse Management
• Labor Management
• Transportation Management
On the basis of verticals, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Healthcare
• Automotive
• Manufacturing
On the basis of regions, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin Countries
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.3 List Of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Key Take Away
2.6 Key Buying Criteria
3 Market Insights
4 Research methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Primary Research
4.3 Secondary Research
4.4 Market Size Estimation
4.5 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 The Increasing Demand For Transport Services
5.2.2 The Increasing Penetration Of Digital Technology
5.2.3 Growing E-Commerce Sector
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 Lack Of Information And Communication Infrastucture
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants
5.6.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.6.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.6.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
6 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Component
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 System
6.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
6.1.2 Services
6.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
7 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Applications
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Warehouse Management
7.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
7.1.2 Transportation Management
7.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
7.1.3 Labor Management
7.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.1.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Verticals
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Government
8.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.2 Automotive
8.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.3 IT & Telecom
8.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.4 Defense & Aerospace
8.1.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.5 Healthcare
8.1.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.6 Manufacturing
8.1.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
8.1.7 Others
8.1.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.1.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023
9 Digital Logistics Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Scenario
10.1.1 Competitive Overview Of The Digital Logistics Market
10.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking Of The Digital Logistics Market
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Tech Mahindra
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Component Offerings
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Strategy
11.2 SAP SE
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Overview
11.2.3 Component Offerings
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Strategy
11.3 Oracle Corporation
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Overview
11.3.3 Component Offerings
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Strategy
11.4 SAMSUNG Group
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Overview
11.4.3 Component Offerings
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Strategy
11.5 HCL Technologies Limited
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Overview
11.5.3 Component Offerings
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Strategy
11.6 Advantech Co.
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Overview
11.6.3 Component Offerings
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Strategy
11.7 International Business Machines Corporation
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Overview
11.7.3 Component Offerings
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Strategy
11.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Overview
11.8.3 Component Offerings
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Strategy
Continued…..
