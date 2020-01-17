Enterprise Firewall Market Emerging Technology and Innovations by Top Key Leaders-Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Netasq (Airbus Group), Sonicwall, Watchguard Technologies Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Enterprise Firewall Market factual looking over is an all-around examination giving gather investigation of the business for the period 2018– 2023. In any case the Enterprise Firewall Market report which covers Market characteristics, industry structure and commutative scene, the issues, need thoughts, nearby business approaches Market ampleness.

The Asia-pacific enterprise firewall market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.02 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, software, and professional services. The study also emphasizes on various end users, such as healthcare, manufacturing, government, and firewall market in retail. Asia-Pacific enterprise is also segmented by the type of organization to which the software is provided.

Increasing Security Threats is the Major Driver for the Market

Secure file sharing is vital for any company and the easy spread of viruses and malware can occur when the files are shared. The enterprise firewall solutions help to ensure a sophisticated network, reduce the viral encroachments, and track and authenticate files after sending them to the user through proper firewalls.

The importance for compliance, data security, and prevention from other security threats, has been increasing to provide high performance to the users, ensuring secure data. The growth of the internet and the shift of organizations from mainframe computers demanded a better solution than the traditional methods of filtering to avoid malicious traffic. There are various factors, such as internet-virus, sophisticated phishing raids, application-specific attacks, and many others that destroy data and lead to loss in revenue for companies and their reputation. Thus, the adoption of enterprise firewall solutions are increasing to provide increase productivity of company employees and provide better service to customers.

Huge Investments from the Government Side are expected as National Security, and are on the Line

The major benefit for governments is that it improves the overall efficiency, with enterprise firewalls helping to reduce malicious threats and threats from other invaders, while enhancing tracking and authentication of shared data. To guard the data, governments establish many internal information security standards. In order to maintain privacy of citizens, such as social security numbers or any citizen information, few agencies focus on protecting the information. The major issues hampering the growth of the market are the costs needed for hardware firewall and managing the vulnerabilities.

Cloud Computing is Estimated to Grow at a Robust Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Cloud-based deployment model aids in collecting large volumes of server-storage resources into an integrated solution, while also providing backup of the user’s database on different servers to guarantee reliability of the data. Cloud-based software are less costly, as compared to other deployment models and they allow the businesses to circumvent IT costs, such as hardware and support staff. In the cloud storage era, users have access to the stored data in systems without geographical limitation. The users only pay for the resources that are needed, while the providers bear the cost of building and maintaining storage architectures. In the recent years, the low cost and ease of implementation have made cloud deployment a highly desirable delivery model among enterprises.

Key Developments in the Market

• April 2017: Avaya offered hardware-independent OS, network orchestration software for rapid network deployment. The company had rolled out new products, which is expected to help enterprise customers to easily segment traffic between widely dispersed networked resources and effectively protect corporate data. The new products included a new hardware-independent operating system for the company’s switches – the Virtual Service 8000 non-Avaya products, such as x86 or ARM platforms.

• June 2017: Palo Alto Networks went cloud platform route, backed by USD 20 million venture fund. With this, the firm is expected to move away from its primary business as a provider of hardware firewalls and toward a cloud infrastructure and security provider. By doing this, developers are expected to launch their capabilities and get to the market earlier.

• October 2017: Level 3 expanded its network security in Asia-Pacific. Level 3 acts as a next-gen firewall and provides extra protections, such as anti-malware sandboxing, data loss protection, content filtering, and application awareness and control. This expansion in the Asia-Pacific region shows the potential of the region for enterprise firewall market.

The major Players include – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES, PALO ALTO NETWORKS, MCAFEE INC., DELL INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, FORTINET INC., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, NETASQ (AIRBUS GROUP), SONICWALL, AND WATCHGUARD TECHNOLOGIES INC., amongst others.

Enterprise Firewall Market Forecast 2018-2023

