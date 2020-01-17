Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Report with Detailed Global Analysis and Forecast of 2019-2024

Fiber-reinforced Composites Market is poised to see considerable growth over the forecast period of 2019-2024. This report provides top and emerging companies data based on geographical regions, and which further segmented into types and applications.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites market covers major regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Also, the report considers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, sales, revenue, and price.

The role of dealers and suppliers is highlighted in Fiber-reinforced Composites market research. The comprehensive study of Fiber-reinforced Composites market globally provides important facts in form of graphs, figures, and tables which will help the market players in making key business decisions.

Fiber-reinforced Composites Market by Top Manufacturers:

A.Schulman, Inc., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PolyOne Corporation, SABIC Group, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd., PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., The Quadrant Group of Companies

By Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites, Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

By Fiber Type

Glass, Carbon, Aramid, Others

By Matrix

Polymer Matrix, Metal Matrix, Non-metal Matrix

By End-use Industry

Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Sports & Leisure, Others

