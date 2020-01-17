Flexible pipes have properties such as high chemical resistance, pressure resistance, and mechanical strength; long durability; leak proof; operate efficiently under high pressure and temperature conditions; and offer ease of installation. These unique properties make flexible pipes the preferred option for offshore oil & gas application, thereby, driving the growth of flexible pipes market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flexible Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for flexible pipe during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Flexible Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Chevron Phillips

Solvay

Technip

National Oilwell Varco

Prysmian

Shawcor

GE

Pipelife Nederland

Magma

Airborne

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HDPE

PA

PVDF

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore

Onshore

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/flexible-pipe-market-2018-global-industry-leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2023_308610.html

