Global Aseptic Packaging Market Insight, Analysis, Trends and Segments Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Global Aseptic Packaging market is expected to grow a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Aseptic Packaging Market Report by Manufacturers:

Amcor Ltd, Bemis Company, Krones Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, CFT SpA, and Coesia SpA.

Aseptic Packaging Market Dynamics

Geographically, Aseptic Packaging market report offers segment analysis, import/export status, demand status, production volume of the market including regions such as: Canada, US, France, Germany, UK, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE. Key Developments in the Aseptic Packaging Market:

January 2018 – Berry Global Inc. announced to unveil two new medical packaging solutions at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) West exhibition. It planned to showcase DuraMed, a patented solution for form-fill-seal packages, header bags, and peel pouches. The other product to be launched is DirectSeal. These cost-effective solutions will eliminate the need for a matching coated substrate for applications, including form-fill-seal, header bags, and peel pouches.

January 2018 – Bosch presented innovations in the hygienic filling and sealing technology at Anuga FoodTec 2018. It demonstrated the recent FCL filling and sealing machine for dairy products, baby food, clinical nutrition, and café latte drinks, using pre-made cups, available in a range from clean, and ultra-clean to aseptic, including heightened product safety and an extended shelf life.