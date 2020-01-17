Global Canned Fruits Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Canned Fruits market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Canned Fruits market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.

Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce canned fruit product, mainly concentrating in USA, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. The main market players are ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Gulong Food, Kangfa Foods and Shandong Xiangtiantian, etc.

The global Canned Fruits market is valued at 5581.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 8044.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Canned Fruits volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canned Fruits market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Canned Fruits market is segmented into

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Others

Segment by Application

<20 Year Old

20-40 Year Old

40-50 Year Old

>50 Year Old

Global Canned Fruits Market: Regional Analysis

The Canned Fruits market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Canned Fruits market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Canned Fruits Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Canned Fruits market include:

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

H.J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai

