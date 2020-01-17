Global Computational Biology Market 2018 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Scope Forecast to 2023

Computational Biology market report highlights an overview of company profile, market size, share, and growth rate of the market. Computational Biology market report includes details of sales, revenue, product demand, and consumption demand of Computational Biology.

Computational Biology market report covers every one of the areas and nations of the world, which demonstrates a regional improvement status, including market size, and value information. Additionally, Computational Biology market report provides a detailed historical analysis and extensive market forecasts from 2018-2023 by region/country.

Global Computational Biology market is expected to grow a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Computational Biology Market Report by Manufacturers:

Dassault Systemes, Certara, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Compugen Ltd, Rosa & Co LLC, Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope Inc, Nimbus Discovery LLC, Strand Life Sciences, Schrodinger, Simulation Plus Inc..

Computational Biology Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increase in Bioinformatics Research

– Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics

– Growth of Drug Designing, Disease Modeling, and Personalized Medicine

Restraints

– Lack of Trained Professional

Opportunities

Key Challenges Geographically, Computational Biology market report offers segment analysis, import/export status, demand status, production volume of the market including regions such as: US, Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina. Key Developments in the Computational Biology Market:

February 2018: Certara has recently acquired BaseCase, a Life Sciences Data Visualization company.