Global Cricket Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Cricket market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cricket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

The UK cricket market are rather scattered, the leading players in this market are Gray Nicholls, Gray-Nicolls, Slazenger, Woodworm, Gunn & Moore and British Cricket Balls, which accounts for about 54.45 % of total sales value in 2016.

The cricket are mainly used by junior/children, male adults and female adults. The main application is male adults, which accounts for about 70% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Cricket market is valued at 320.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 363.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Cricket volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cricket market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Cricket market is segmented into

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Segment by Application

Junior/Children

Male Adults

Female Adults

Global Cricket Market: Regional Analysis

The Cricket market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Cricket market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Cricket Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Cricket market include:

Gray-Nicolls

Slazenger

Woodworm

Gunn & Moore

British Cricket Balls

Kookaburra

Puma

RAW CRICKET COMPANY

Sanspareils Greenlands

CA Sports

Sareen Sports Industries

B. D. Mahajan & Sons (BDM)

