Global Digital Twin Technology Market forecast to 2024 published by Marketresearchnest

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital Twin is first used for Aerospace and Defense, but it can be used for Automotive and Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Other industry. Machine Manufacturing took up about 38.5% of the global total in 2017.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault SystÃ¨mes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Twin Technology market will register a 35.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8480 million by 2024, from US$ 1880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Twin Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Parts Twin

Product Twin

System Twin

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault SystÃ¨mes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

To study and analyze the global Digital Twin Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Digital Twin Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Digital Twin Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Digital Twin Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Twin Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

