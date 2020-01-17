Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

Stansted Fluid Power

Segmentation by product type:

ï¼œ50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

ï¼ž400L

Segmentation by application:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

