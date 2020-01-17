Global Laser Micro Perforation Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Laser Micro Perforation Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Laser Micro Perforation Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Laser micro perforation is a process of creating micro holes in the materials of products. Micro perforation helps to control airflow and moisture release. Laser micro perforation also helps in generating a series of small holes on the materials of products to create a simple tear path. Laser micro perforation burns through the material, resulting in a cleaner, smaller, and more precise hole.

The global revenue of Laser Micro Perforation market was valued at 123.24 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 168.49 M USD in 2023. In the future six years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 5.35%.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Laser Micro Perforation, including CO2 Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers and Others. And CO2 Lasers is the main type for Laser Micro Perforation, and the CO2 Lasers reached a sales value of approximately 92.05 M USD in 2017, with 74.69% of global sales value.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Coherent-Rofin

El.En Group

Sei Spa

Preco Inc

Comexi Group

LasX Industries

Micro Laser Technology (MLT)

Stewarts of America

Maklaus

LaserPin

Universal Converting Equipment

Han’s Laser Technology

HGLaser

Guangzhou Laisai Laser Equipment

Segmentation by product type:

CO2 Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Packing

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laser Micro Perforation consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laser Micro Perforation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laser Micro Perforation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laser Micro Perforation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Laser Micro Perforation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

