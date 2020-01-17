Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate a sample into its individual parts. This separation occurs based on the interactions of the sample with the mobile and stationary phases. Because there are many stationary/mobile phase combinations that can be employed when separating a mixture, there are several different types of chromatography that are classified based on the physical states of those phases. Liquid-solid column chromatography, the most popular chromatography technique and the one discussed here, features a liquid mobile phase which slowly filters down through the solid stationary phase, bringing the separated components with it.

The classification of Liquid Chromatography Instruments includes HPLC, UHPLC, LPLC and Other type of liquid chromatography. And the proportion of HPLC in 2017 is about 72.99%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Agilent Technology

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

AB Sciex (Danaher)

Hitachi

Bruker

Bio-Rad

Jasco

Segmentation by product type:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Pharma and Bio

Public

Industry

Other

