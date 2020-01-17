Global Medical Imaging Management Market 2018 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Scope Forecast to 2023

Medical Imaging Management market report highlights an overview of company profile, market size, share, and growth rate of the market. Medical Imaging Management market report includes details of sales, revenue, product demand, and consumption demand of Medical Imaging Management.

Medical Imaging Management market report covers every one of the areas and nations of the world, which demonstrates a regional improvement status, including market size, and value information. Additionally, Medical Imaging Management market report provides a detailed historical analysis and extensive market forecasts from 2018-2023 by region/country.

Global Medical Imaging Management market is expected to grow a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Medical Imaging Management Market Report by Manufacturers:

Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software, Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation), Distributed Medical AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation), Novarad Corporation, Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics), and Siemens Healthineers‎ (Siemens AG) among others.

Medical Imaging Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Technological Innovations in Diagnostic Imaging and Image Management

– Rising EMR Adoption

– Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare

Restraints

– Cost Associated With Implementation of Medical Imaging Management Solutions

– Decrease In the Supply of SPECT and PET Systems due to the Shortage of Radioisotopes

Opportunities

Challenges Geographically, Medical Imaging Management market report offers segment analysis, import/export status, demand status, production volume of the market including regions such as: US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina. Key Developments in the Medical Imaging Management Market: