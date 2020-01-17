Global Metal Casting Robots Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Metal Casting Robots Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Metal Casting Robots Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Casting are used in a variety of industries and while material handling is a natural application, casting and foundry applications can be challenging. Casting Robots can automate the cast process by quickly and efficiently pouring molten metal into a reusable mold.

The global revenue of Metal Casting Robots market was valued at 4050 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10312.98 M USD in 2025. In the future 8 years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 12.39%.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Metal Casting Robots, including Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic. And Semi-Automatic is the main type for Metal Casting Robots, and the Semi-Automatic reached revenue of approximately 2656.19 M USD in 2017, with 65.58% of global revenue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Casting Robots market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8060 million by 2024, from US$ 4560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Casting Robots business

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FANUC

KUKA

Yaskawa

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nachi Robotic Systems

Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Universal Robotics

Segmentation by product type:

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Segmentation by application:

Metal Castings

Automobile Industry

Semiconductor

Aerospace

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Casting Robots consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metal Casting Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Casting Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Casting Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Casting Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

