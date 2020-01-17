Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Next Generation Payment Technology Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Next Generation Payment Technology Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Next Generation Payment Technology Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Next Generation Payment Technology market, analyzes and researches the Next Generation Payment Technology development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Adyen

Alipay

Apple

Cayan LLC

Citrus

Dwolla

Equinox

First Data Corporation

Gemalto

Google

Ingenico

MFS Africa

MasterCard

NEC

Noire

Oberthur

PAX Technology

PayPal

Payfort

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMV Chip

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Quick Response Code (QR Code)

Market segment by Application, Next Generation Payment Technology can be split into

Retail and Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Next Generation Payment Technology

1.1 Next Generation Payment Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Next Generation Payment Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Next Generation Payment Technology Market by Type

1.3.1 EMV Chip

1.3.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.3.3 Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

1.3.4 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.3.5 Quick Response Code (QR Code)

1.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail and Commercial

1.4.2 Enterprise

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Hospitality

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Adyen

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Alipay

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Apple

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Cayan LLC

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Citrus

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Dwolla

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Equinox

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 First Data Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Gemalto

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Google

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Next Generation Payment Technology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Ingenico

3.12 MFS Africa

3.13 MasterCard

3.14 NEC

3.15 Noire

3.16 Oberthur

3.17 PAX Technology

3.18 PayPal

3.19 Payfort

4 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Next Generation Payment Technology in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Next Generation Payment Technology

Continued….

