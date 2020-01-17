Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pharmaceutical intermediates are chemical material or chemical products, which could be applied in production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Their production needs not production certification and they can be produced in ordinary chemical factory. There are many kinds of pharmaceutical intermediates, such as cephalosporin intermediates, vitamin intermediates, quinolones intermediates, steroid intermediates, etc.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
The global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market is valued at 160290 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 247160 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Pharmaceutical Intermediates volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pharmaceutical Intermediates market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market is segmented into
GMP
Non-GMP
Segment by Application
Antibiotics
Antipyretic Analgesics
Vitamins
Others
Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Regional Analysis
The Pharmaceutical Intermediates market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market include:
Lonza
Catalent
Patheon
Jubilant
Granules
Ganesh
Chemcon
BASF
Porton
Lianhetech
ABA Chem
Tianma
Jiujiujiu
Alpha
Jiuzhou
Yongtai
