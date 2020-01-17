Global Power Semiconductor Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Power Semiconductor Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Power Semiconductor Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Power semiconductor devices are semiconductor devices used as switches or rectifiers in power electronic circuits (switch mode power supplies for example). They are also called power devices or when used in integrated circuits, called power ICs.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Power Semiconductor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

Broadcom limited

Fairchild Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

NXP semiconductor

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Semikron

ST Microelectronics

Texas instruments

Toshiba

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Thyristor/Diode

MOSFET

IGBT

SiC

GaN

Others

By End-User / Application

Tele/Data Communication

Computer Systems

Industrial

Office Equipment

Transportation

Medical

Energy & Power

