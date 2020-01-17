Global Rabies Vaccine Market 2018 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Scope Forecast to 2023
Rabies Vaccine market report highlights an overview of company profile, market size, share, and growth rate of the market. Rabies Vaccine market report includes details of sales, revenue, product demand, and consumption demand of Rabies Vaccine.
Rabies Vaccine market report covers every one of the areas and nations of the world, which demonstrates a regional improvement status, including market size, and value information. Additionally, Rabies Vaccine market report provides a detailed historical analysis and extensive market forecasts from 2018-2023 by region/country.
Global Rabies Vaccine market is expected to grow a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Rabies Vaccine Market Report by Manufacturers:
Cadila Pharmaceuticals, CSC PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd., GSK group of companies, Merial (part of Boehringer Ingelheim), Merck & Co., Inc., SANOFI PASTEUR, INC., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Crucell (Janssen Global Services, LLC) among others..
Rabies Vaccine Market Dynamics
– Rise in Incidences of Animal Bite
– Low Immunization Rates in Pets
– Growing Number of Stray Animals in Developing Countries
– Rising Maintenance Costs for Storage of Vaccines
– Lack of Knowledge about Preventive Measures
Geographically, Rabies Vaccine market report offers segment analysis, import/export status, demand status, production volume of the market including regions such as:
US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina.
Key Developments in the Rabies Vaccine Market:
