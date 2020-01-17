Global Residential Smoke Alarm Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Residential Smoke Alarm market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residential Smoke Alarm market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smoke alarm, another name for smoke transducer, smoke sensors, etc. It is a device that detects smoke, typically as an indicator for fire. It is can be used for fire prevention system, security system and other fields to detect fires before they become dangerous and to provide sufficient warning to occupants so they can escape. Smoke alarm was first used to space equipment. Later they are used in home and factories and other fields.

As for the United States residential smoke detector market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will shift dramatically. Integration of detectors into the smart home will be an opportunity for installers in this market, such as integration with home energy management systems. Smart sensor vendors, like Birdi, Roost and Halo will ship their products in the second half year of 2016.

In West Europe, many countries have submitted new smoke detector regulations in recent year. For example, the greater part of Austria, the whole of France and many German states building regulations are updated this year to oblige smoke detectors in all homes, because warning about smoke or fired is offered by using Smoke detectors. In France, smoke detectors are mandator in all homes from 8th March 2015. In Germany this regulation is called “Rauchmelderpflicht” (mandatory smoke detectors) for private homes. This obligation is currently different for the states Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North-Rhine-Westphalia. In the future, this trend may be transformed to East Europe countries, and the consumption of smoke alarm will be showing a upward tendency.

The global Residential Smoke Alarm market is valued at 2181.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2957.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Residential Smoke Alarm volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Smoke Alarm market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Residential Smoke Alarm market is segmented into

Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

Ionization Smoke Alarms

Combination Smoke Alarms

Segment by Application

Home Smoke Alarm

Public Places Smoke Alarm

Global Residential Smoke Alarm Market: Regional Analysis

The Residential Smoke Alarm market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Residential Smoke Alarm market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Residential Smoke Alarm Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Residential Smoke Alarm market include:

BRK Brands

Kidde

Honeywell Security

Johnson Controls

Halma

Hochiki

FireAngel Safety Technology Group

Universal Security Instruments

Siemens

Ei Electronics

Nohmi Bosai

Panasonic

X-SENSE

Smartwares

Hekatron

Nest

Busch-jaeger

Gulf Security Technology

Nittan

Shanying Fire

Forsafe

D&K Group International

Shenzhen Gabel Electronics

