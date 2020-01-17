Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report focuses on Rig and Oilfield Mats. Rig and oilfield mat is a portable platform that can easily carry heavy machinery and also creates clean and safe working environment for workers.

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of the Rig and Oilfield Mats. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature. We forecast that the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market will average grow at of 8.8 % from 2017 to 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rig and Oilfield Mats market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rig and Oilfield Mats business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rig and Oilfield Mats market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Rig and Oilfield Mats value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Composite Mats

Wood and Metal Mats

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Temporary Roadways

Working Platforms

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Newpark Resources Inc

Signature Systems

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Lister Industries

FD Petrol

Puyang Eurasian Chemical

Quality Mat Company

PortaFloor

MaXXiMaT

Canadian Mat Systems

Canada Rig Mats Ltd.

Buff Lumber

TerraPro

Acre Rig Mats

Rig Mats of America, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rig and Oilfield Mats consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rig and Oilfield Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rig and Oilfield Mats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rig and Oilfield Mats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rig and Oilfield Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

