Global Sequins Apparels Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global Sequins Apparels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sequins Apparels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sequins apparels are clothes decorated by sequin. This report mainly covers sequin dress for wedding and parties.
Sequins apparels are clothes mainly dressed in special occasion such as wedding and parties. So, its consumption per capita is limited. Global major sequins apparels consumption regions are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. In 2015, North America consumed about 34.88% of global sequins apparels. Europe and Asia separately consumed 27.99% and 17.34%. South America consumed 4518 K Unit with a consumption share of 14.10%.
The global Sequins Apparels market is valued at 12320 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19490 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Sequins Apparels volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sequins Apparels market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Sequins Apparels market is segmented into
0-18 years
18-30 years
＞30 years
Segment by Application
Wedding
Parties
Global Sequins Apparels Market: Regional Analysis
The Sequins Apparels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Sequins Apparels market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Sequins Apparels Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Sequins Apparels market include:
Christinas Fashion
Rent the Runway
Badgleymischka
La sposa
Adrianna Papell
La Femme Dresses
Jovani Dresses
Debenhams
Ralph Lauren
House of Fraser
Calvin Klein
RAY＆Co
Noa Noa
French Connection
Simply Dresses
Alex Evenings
Laura
Rosanovias
Tedbaker
Mingzhu
Balmain
Bebe
Weibiao
Revolve Clothing
DSS Cottinfab
