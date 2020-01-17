Global Tire Protection Chains Market 2019 Development Trends, Growth, Share, Research and Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tire Protection Chains Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Tire Protection Chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.

The tire protection chain market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Rud, Pewag, Las Zirh, Nordic Traction Group, Laclede Chain, Trygg, Veriga Lesce, KSN precision forging technology, retezarna, OMEGA CHAINS, Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products, TPC Tyre Protection Chains, Tongwei Metal Product, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tire Protection Chains market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 270 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tire Protection Chains business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tire Protection Chains market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tire Protection Chains value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Link-Ring-System

Ring-Ring-System

Ring-Locking-System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Slag and Scrap Handling

Quarrying

Mining and Tunneling

Forestry and Agriculture

Transporting/Traction

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rud

Pewag

Las Zirh

Nordic Traction Group

Laclede Chain

Trygg

Veriga Lesce

KSN precision forging technology

retezarna

OMEGA CHAINS

Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products

TPC Tyre Protection Chains

Tongwei Metal Product

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tire Protection Chains consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Tire Protection Chains market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tire Protection Chains manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tire Protection Chains with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tire Protection Chains submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

