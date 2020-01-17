Global Track and Trace Solutions Market 2018 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Scope Forecast to 2023

Track and Trace Solutions market report highlights an overview of company profile, market size, share, and growth rate of the market. Track and Trace Solutions market report includes details of sales, revenue, product demand, and consumption demand of Track and Trace Solutions.

Track and Trace Solutions market report covers every one of the areas and nations of the world, which demonstrates a regional improvement status, including market size, and value information. Additionally, Track and Trace Solutions market report provides a detailed historical analysis and extensive market forecasts from 2018-2023 by region/country.

Global Track and Trace Solutions market is expected to grow a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Report by Manufacturers:

ACG Worldwide, Adents International, Antares Vision SRL, Axway, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Optel Vision, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, Siemens AG, Systech, Inc. and TraceLink, Inc. among others..

Track and Trace Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Stringent Regulations & Standards for the Implementation of Serialization

– Growth in the Number of Packaging-Related Product Recalls

– Growth in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries

– Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

Restraints

– High Costs Associated with Serialization and Aggregation

– Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation

Opportunities

Geographically, Track and Trace Solutions market report offers segment analysis, import/export status, demand status, production volume of the market including regions such as: US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina.

Jul 2018: Adents, leading serialization and track & trace solutions provider, announces the issue of tokens that, combined with its NovaTrack platform, will standardize access to full supply chain traceability.