Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report 2018-2024
Unsaturated Polyester Resins Report on Global Market 2018-2024 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is included for these markets.
Global UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) consumption has increased from 4253.1 K MT in 2013 to 5028.8 K MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.28%.
For the year 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe. China was the largest consuming country, with 44.05%
This market report provides a basic overview of the UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.
UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
Ashland
DSM
Polynt-Reichhold
AOC
U-Pica
Japan Composite
Tianhe Resin
Zhaoqing Futian
Jiangsu Fullmark
Changzhou Huari
Zeyuan Chemical
Guangdong Huaxun
Luxchem Polymer Industries
Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market split by below :
- Orthophthalic
- Isophthalic
- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
- Other Types
Industrial applications of UPR covered in this report are:
- Construction Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Shipbuilding Industry
- Other Composites
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
