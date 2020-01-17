Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report 2018-2024

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Report on Global Market 2018-2024 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is included for these markets.

The forecast can also be provided from 2018 through 2025. Click and let us know your requirement.

Global UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) consumption has increased from 4253.1 K MT in 2013 to 5028.8 K MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.28%.

For the year 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe. China was the largest consuming country, with 44.05% followed by (Click to know)

This market report provides a basic overview of the UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

UPR(Unsaturated Polyester Resins) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Tianhe Resin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market split by below :

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Industrial applications of UPR covered in this report are:

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

