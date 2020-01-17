Growth of Smart Water Cooler Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Water Cooler Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Smart water coolers are different compared with traditional water coolers. The products usually have functions of temperature control, LCD display, self-cleaning or app control, which are not included in the traditional water coolers. Smart water coolers tend to be more energy efficient, humane and environmental friendly.

In the coming years the demand for smart water coolers in the regions of North America and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced smart water coolers. Increasing of life quality fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of smart water coolers in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the smart water coolers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of smart water coolers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Waterlogic, Midea, Angel and Honeywell etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their smart water coolers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 56.28% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global smart water coolers industry because of their market share of smart water coolers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Cooler market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Cooler business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Cooler market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

Point-of-Use (POU)

Segmentation by application:

Household Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Waterlogic

Midea

Angel

Honeywell

Culligan

Champ

Oasis

Primo

Whirlpool

Haier

Lamo

Qinyuan

Aqua Clara

Panasonic

Aux

Cosmetal

Quench

Chigo

Newair

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Cooler consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Cooler market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Cooler manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Cooler with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Cooler submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

