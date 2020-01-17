Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market
The global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3694090-global-hot-melt-adhesives-hma-market-professional-survey-report-2019
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Arkema
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
DOW Corning
HB Fuller
Henkel
Jowat SE
Sika AG
Tex Year Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Kleiberit
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
PU HMA
APAO HMA
Polyamide HMA
Polyimide HMA
Segment by Application
Packaging Solutions
Nonwoven Hygiene Products
Furniture & Woodwork
Bookbinding
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)
1.1 Definition of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)
1.2 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 EVA HMA
1.2.3 POE HMA
1.2.4 SBS HMA
1.2.5 SIS HMA
1.2.6 SEBS HMA
1.2.7 PU HMA
1.2.8 APAO HMA
1.2.9 Polyamide HMA
1.2.10 Polyimide HMA
1.3 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Packaging Solutions
1.3.3 Nonwoven Hygiene Products
1.3.4 Furniture & Woodwork
1.3.5 Bookbinding
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
……..
8 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 3M Company
8.1.1 3M Company Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 3M Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 3M Company Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Arkema
8.2.1 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Arkema Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
8.3.1 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 DOW Corning
8.4.1 DOW Corning Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 DOW Corning Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 DOW Corning Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 HB Fuller
8.5.1 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 HB Fuller Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Henkel
8.6.1 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Henkel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Jowat SE
8.7.1 Jowat SE Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Jowat SE Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Jowat SE Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Sika AG
8.8.1 Sika AG Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Sika AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Sika AG Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Tex Year Industries
8.9.1 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Tex Year Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Avery Dennison Corporation
8.10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Kleiberit
8.12 Nanpao
8.13 Tianyang
8.14 Renhe
8.15 CherngTay Technology
8.16 Zhejiang Good
8.17 Huate
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3694090-global-hot-melt-adhesives-hma-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)