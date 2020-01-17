Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market

The global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3694090-global-hot-melt-adhesives-hma-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Arkema

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

DOW Corning

HB Fuller

Henkel

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

Kleiberit

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

PU HMA

APAO HMA

Polyamide HMA

Polyimide HMA

Segment by Application

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)

1.1 Definition of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)

1.2 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 EVA HMA

1.2.3 POE HMA

1.2.4 SBS HMA

1.2.5 SIS HMA

1.2.6 SEBS HMA

1.2.7 PU HMA

1.2.8 APAO HMA

1.2.9 Polyamide HMA

1.2.10 Polyimide HMA

1.3 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging Solutions

1.3.3 Nonwoven Hygiene Products

1.3.4 Furniture & Woodwork

1.3.5 Bookbinding

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

……..

8 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 3M Company

8.1.1 3M Company Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 3M Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 3M Company Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Arkema

8.2.1 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Arkema Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

8.3.1 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 DOW Corning

8.4.1 DOW Corning Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 DOW Corning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 DOW Corning Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 HB Fuller

8.5.1 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 HB Fuller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 HB Fuller Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Henkel

8.6.1 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Henkel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Jowat SE

8.7.1 Jowat SE Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Jowat SE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Jowat SE Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Sika AG

8.8.1 Sika AG Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Sika AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Sika AG Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Tex Year Industries

8.9.1 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Tex Year Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Avery Dennison Corporation

8.10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Kleiberit

8.12 Nanpao

8.13 Tianyang

8.14 Renhe

8.15 CherngTay Technology

8.16 Zhejiang Good

8.17 Huate

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3694090-global-hot-melt-adhesives-hma-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)