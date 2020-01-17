Hpmc Capsules Market is expected to ride at a healthy CAGR of 10.9% By 2025

HPMC capsules are strictly non-toxic and qualify to be Kosher and Halal-certified, which is why their popularity has grown in several parts of the world. Moreover, these capsules can significantly boost the body metabolism by improving absorption and digestion of protein, fat and carbohydrates. HPMC capsules find their application in the preparation of non-animal based medicines and cosmetics & nutraceuticals products. Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently conducted a study on the global HPMC capsules market and found that quick approval of personalized medicines is resulting in the development of a wider range of HPMC capsules. Between 2017 and 2025, the global HPMC capsule market is expected to ride at a healthy CAGR of 10.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 554.5 Mn. There is a massive pool of health-conscious consumers seeking natural, “green” products and are willing to pay a premium price such products. This is playing a crucial role in driving the sales of HPMC capsules in recent years.

In the report, titled “HPMC Capsules Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2025” the global demand for HPMC capsules is expected to surge on account of the following factors:

Growing Demand in Nutraceutical Space: The report identifies that the wide range of application of HPMC capsules is characterising the growing interest of nutraceutical companies in the mass production of such capsules.

Emergence of New Technologies: Arrival of advanced research and manufacturing technologies are facilitating more convenient processing methods and also are reducing the risk of cross-contamination of drugs. This, in turn, is helping manufacturers cut down additional costs of complex and expensive engineering controls, and assures product uniformity.

Low Risks of Side Effects and High Efficiency: HPMC- based medicines are also gaining traction in the market due to their suitability in patients in all stages of care (diagnosis, treatment and prevention). Over the years, HPMC medicines have become more reliable and efficient, hence fuelling their demand worldwide.

According to the report, HPMC capsules with gelling aid will account for nearly two-third of the overall market revenue share by 2017-end. Demand for his type of capsule is expected to remain significantly high throughout the forecast period. Around 118,989 Mn units of HPMC capsules with gelling aid is expected to be produced over 2025.

The report reveals food and beverages companies are largest end-users of HPMC capsules. Towards the end of the assessment period, food and beverages companies will account for sales revenue of close to US$ 358.8 Mn of the global market.

Amongst regions, the HPMC capsule market in North America HPMC accounted for a whopping 41.7% revenue share in 2016. The region’s market is projected to retain its top position during the forecast period. Meanwhile, demand for HPMC capsules in Europe will remain significantly high in 2017 and beyond. Therefore, the market in the region is anticipated to witness a relatively higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Competitive landscape

Some of the top market players profiled in this PMR report include Capsugel, Qualicaps LLC, CapsCanada, ACG Worldwide, Sunil Healthcare Limited, Bright Pharma Caps, Inc., Suheung Co., Ltd., BioCaps Enterprise, Inc., HealthCaps India Ltd, Baotou Capstech Co., Ltd, Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Honest Chemical Co., Ltd., Strohcaps, Inc., Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co., Ltd., GS Capsule, Natural Capsules Limited, Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd, JC Empty Capsules, Farmacapsulas SA.