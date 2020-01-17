Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Schneider (France)

SIEMENS (Germany)

Omron (Japan)

PHOENIX (Germany)

TDK-Lambda (Japan)

DELTA (Taiwan)

ABB (Switzerland)

Puls (Germany)

4NIC (China)

UPBRIGHT (US)

Digipartspower (US)

MOSO (China)

MEAN WELL (Taiwan, China)

DELIXI (China)

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (China)

CHNT (China)

Shixin (China)

Cosel USA Inc. (USA)

Morsun Power (Germany)

Smart Power Systems (USA)

Sinpro Electronics (Taiwan)

IDEC Corporation (Japan)

WEIDMULLER (Germany)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

AC-DC SMPS

DC-DC SMPS

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electronic Industry

Security Industry

Machine Tool Productions

Automobile Industry

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Market Research Report 2018

1 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS)

1.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 AC-DC SMPS

1.2.4 DC-DC SMPS

1.3 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Security Industry

1.3.4 Machine Tool Productions

1.3.5 Automobile Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Schneider (France)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schneider (France) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 SIEMENS (Germany)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SIEMENS (Germany) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Omron (Japan)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Omron (Japan) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 PHOENIX (Germany)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PHOENIX (Germany) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 TDK-Lambda (Japan)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TDK-Lambda (Japan) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 DELTA (Taiwan)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DELTA (Taiwan) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 ABB (Switzerland)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ABB (Switzerland) Industrial Power Supplies (SMPS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

