Latest Research on Activewear Market by Prominent Vendors Like Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Activewear

Activewear report overviews on business revenue, market share and size, status and prospects, gross margin etc. The report also gives comprehensive analysis on Activewear market segmentations on the basis of top key manufacturers, product types, end use applications and geographical regions. 

About Activewear:

Activewear is a utility apparel, which enhances the performance of athletes during sports or fitness physical activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes. 

The report focuses on international major leading business players with info such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumers' analysis also are carried out.

Some of the Major companies which drives the Activewear industry are Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., Gap Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma Se, Under Armour, Inc,.

Scope of the Activewear Report:

  • This report focuses on the Activewear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Activewear is a utility clothing used for physical activities such as sports and fitness. It is used for optimum performance supported with comfort in sports activities. In addition, it is widely accepted by fitness enthusiasts and sports enthusiasts due to its physical activity boosting features such as enhanced grip, wicking function, adequate comfort. 
  • The worldwide market for Activewear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    Polyester
    Nylon
    Neoprene
    Polypropylene
    Spandex
    Cotton
    Others (Rayon and Lyocell)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    Professionals
    Amateurs

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

