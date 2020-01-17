 Press Release

Latest Research on Reverse Transcriptase Market by Prominent Vendors Like Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche, Agilent

The report also gives comprehensive analysis on Reverse Transcriptase market segmentations on the basis of top key manufacturers, product types, end use applications and geographical regions. 

About Reverse Transcriptase:

Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.

The report focuses on international major leading business players with info such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumers’ analysis also are carried out. What’s additional, the Reverse Transcriptase industry development trends and promoting channels are analysed.

Some of the Major companies which drives the Reverse Transcriptase industry are Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche, Agilent, Takara Bio, Qiagen, Bio-Rad, Fapon Biotech, Toyobo, Vazyme, New England Biolabs,.

Scope of the Reverse Transcriptase Report:

  • This report focuses on the Reverse Transcriptase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.
  • The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.
  • Reverse Transcriptase can be used for PCR, Sequencing and Cloning, PCR was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.4%. The application used in cloning with the fastest growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Reverse Transcriptase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    MMLV Reverse Transcriptase
    AMV Reverse Transcriptase

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    PCR
    Sequencing
    Cloning

    Subsequent 15 Chapters to profoundly shows the global Reverse Transcriptase market 2019:

    Chapter 1: Reverse Transcriptase Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

    Chapter 2: Top manufacturers of Reverse Transcriptase, with sales, revenue, and price of Reverse Transcriptase, in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 3: Competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 4: Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Reverse Transcriptase, for each region, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Reverse Transcriptase market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions

    Chapter 10 and 11: Reverse Transcriptase market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 12: Reverse Transcriptase market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Reverse Transcriptase sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

