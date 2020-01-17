Magnetic Materials 2019: Global Growth Drivers, In-Depth Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Magnetic Materials Market
Global Magnetic Materials Market
Description
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Magnetic Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Hitachi Metals
Daido Steel
Molycorp Magnequench
Shin-Etsu Chemical
TDK
Lynas
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Electron Energy
Tengam Engineering
Adams Magnetic Products
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Semi-Hard Magnet
Soft Magnet
Hard/Permanent Magnet
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Electronics
Industrial
Power Generation
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Magnetic Materials Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Semi-Hard Magnet
1.2.2 Soft Magnet
1.2.3 Hard/Permanent Magnet
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Power Generation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Hitachi Metals
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Hitachi Metals Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Daido Steel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Daido Steel Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Molycorp Magnequench
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Molycorp Magnequench Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 TDK
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 TDK Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Lynas
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Magnetic Materials Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Lynas Magnetic Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
