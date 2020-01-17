MANAGED FILE TRANSFER (MFT) SOFTWARE & SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.
On the basis of type, the software segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2025 of the managed file transfer market. However, the services segment in the managed file transfer market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.
In 2017, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Axway
Saison Information Systems
OpenText(Hightail)
CA Technologies
Accellion
GlobalSCAPE
Primeur
Signiant
Ipswitch
Micro Focus
TIBCO
Attunity
SSH (Tectia)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System-centric File Transfer
People-centric File Transfer
Extreme File Transfer
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 System-centric File Transfer
1.4.3 People-centric File Transfer
1.4.4 Extreme File Transfer
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Media & Entertainment
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Telecommunication
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size
2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Axway
12.2.1 Axway Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.2.4 Axway Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Axway Recent Development
12.3 Saison Information Systems
12.3.1 Saison Information Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.3.4 Saison Information Systems Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Saison Information Systems Recent Development
12.4 OpenText(Hightail)
12.4.1 OpenText(Hightail) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.4.4 OpenText(Hightail) Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 OpenText(Hightail) Recent Development
12.5 CA Technologies
12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Accellion
12.6.1 Accellion Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.6.4 Accellion Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Accellion Recent Development
12.7 GlobalSCAPE
12.7.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.7.4 GlobalSCAPE Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 GlobalSCAPE Recent Development
12.8 Primeur
12.8.1 Primeur Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.8.4 Primeur Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Primeur Recent Development
12.9 Signiant
12.9.1 Signiant Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.9.4 Signiant Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Signiant Recent Development
12.10 Ipswitch
12.10.1 Ipswitch Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Introduction
12.10.4 Ipswitch Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ipswitch Recent Development
12.11 Micro Focus
12.12 TIBCO
12.13 Attunity
12.14 SSH (Tectia)
……Continued
