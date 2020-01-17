Microfluidic Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Microfluidic Equipment Market

The global Microfluidic Equipment market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microfluidic Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microfluidic Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Microfluidic Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Microfluidic Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

Dolomite

Roche

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Micronit Microfluidics

RainDance Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glass

Polymer

Silicon

Segment by Application

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Microfluidic Equipment

1.1 Definition of Microfluidic Equipment

1.2 Microfluidic Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass

1.2.3 Polymer

1.2.4 Silicon

1.3 Microfluidic Equipment Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Medical Devices

1.4 Global Microfluidic Equipment Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Microfluidic Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

8 Microfluidic Equipment Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Agilent Technologies

8.2.1 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Agilent Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 BD

8.3.1 BD Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 BD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 BD Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Cepheid

8.5.1 Cepheid Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Cepheid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Cepheid Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Dolomite

8.6.1 Dolomite Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Dolomite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Dolomite Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Roche

8.7.1 Roche Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Roche Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Roche Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Fluidigm Corporation

8.8.1 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Fluidigm Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Johnson & Johnson

8.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Micronit Microfluidics

8.10.1 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Micronit Microfluidics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 RainDance Technologies

8.12 Siemens Healthcare

