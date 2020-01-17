Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Mobile Health (mHealth) market report offers a detailed assessment of Mobile Health (mHealth) including upcoming technologies, future prospects, and research methodology. Mobile Health (mHealth) market report provides market insight by the buyer, suppliers, production, consumption, market size, and growth rate.

Mobile Health (mHealth) market report covers market drivers, key opportunities, challenges, and threats. Additionally, Mobile Health (mHealth) market report helps to understand the scenario of the current market on the basis of an expert’s opinion. Furthermore, it covers the emerging details of the competitive landscape, mergers, and joint ventures.

Mobile Health (mHealth) market is projected to grow 28.7% at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023)

Competitor Analysis:

Foremost Key players operating in the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market include Medtronic PLC, Philips Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm Life, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Samsung Healthcare Solutions.. These players are based on attributes such as business overview, product segment, and financial analysis. In totally, the report provides detailed Mobile Health (mHealth) market analysis with relevant forecast data supported by market dynamics. This information will be helpful for new applicants.

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rise in Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Across the Globe

– Increased Awareness Levels among the Population about the Potential Benefits of Healthcare Management

– Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centered Approach

– Increased Need of Point of Care Diagnosis and Treatment

Restraints

– Data Security Issues

– Stringent Regulatory Policies for mHealth Applications

Opportunities

Key Challenges Regional Analysis: Global Mobile Health (mHealth) market covers the regions US, Canada, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina with respect to production, consumption, sales, revenue, import and export data from historical year and forecast to 2023. It also covers regional analysis by types, applications, and end-users. Key Developments in the Mobile Health (mHealth) Market:

July 2017: Cisco acquired network security startup, Observable Networks.