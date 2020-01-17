Neuroprosthetics Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Neuroprosthetics market report offers a detailed assessment of Neuroprosthetics including upcoming technologies, future prospects, and research methodology. Neuroprosthetics market report provides market insight by the buyer, suppliers, production, consumption, market size, and growth rate.

Neuroprosthetics market report covers market drivers, key opportunities, challenges, and threats. Additionally, Neuroprosthetics market report helps to understand the scenario of the current market on the basis of an expert’s opinion. Furthermore, it covers the emerging details of the competitive landscape, mergers, and joint ventures.

Neuroprosthetics market is projected to grow 12.4% at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023)

Competitor Analysis:

Foremost Key players operating in the global Neuroprosthetics market include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cochlear, Livanova, Med-El, Medtronic, Nevro, Retina Implant, Second Sight, and Sonova. These players are based on attributes such as business overview, product segment, and financial analysis. In totally, the report provides detailed Neuroprosthetics market analysis with relevant forecast data supported by market dynamics. This information will be helpful for new applicants.

Neuroprosthetics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Neurological Disorders and Nerve Injury

– Increasing Incidence of Hearing Loss

– Increasing Cases of Amputation Due to the Rising Number of Accidents & Injuries

Restraints

– Availability of Alternative Treatment Options

– High Cost of Neuroprosthetics and Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

– Lack of Trained Professionals

Opportunities

Key Challenges Regional Analysis: Global Neuroprosthetics market covers the regions US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina with respect to production, consumption, sales, revenue, import and export data from historical year and forecast to 2023. It also covers regional analysis by types, applications, and end-users. Key Developments in the Neuroprosthetics Market:

November 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a remote feature for follow-up programming sessions for the Nucleus Cochlear Implant System through a telemedicine platform. The remote programming feature is indicated for patients who have had six months of experience with their cochlear implant sound processor and are comfortable with the programming process.