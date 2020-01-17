Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2019 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Description:-

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor system.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, with treatment directed at improving symptoms. Initial treatment is typically with the antiparkinson medication levodopa (L-DOPA), with dopamine agonistsbeing used once levodopa becomes less effective. As the disease progresses and neurons continue to be lost, these medications become less effective while at the same time they produce a complication marked by involuntary writhing movements. Diet and some forms of rehabilitation have shown some effectiveness at improving symptoms.

In 2018, the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696349-global-parkinson-s-disease-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

This report focuses on the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GSK

Merck

Novartis

Teva

Boehringer Ingelheim

Impax

Abbvie

Bausch Health

Lundbeck

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Wockhardt

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Levodopa/carbidopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO-Inhibitors

COMT-inhibitors

Anticholinergics

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

……

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3696349-global-parkinson-s-disease-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Levodopa/carbidopa

1.4.3 Dopamine Receptor Agonists

1.4.4 MAO-Inhibitors

1.4.5 COMT-inhibitors

1.4.6 Anticholinergics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size

2.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3696349

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.