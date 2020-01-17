 Press Release

PCB Antenna Market Report Includes Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities and Risk, Driving Force Analysis with Global Forecast

PCB Antenna

PCB Antenna Market research reports bless your business with the wise market statistics and provide you the competitive analysis that boosts your marketing strategies. PCB Antenna report overviews on business revenue, market share and size, status and prospects, gross margin etc. The report also gives comprehensive analysis on PCB Antenna market segmentations on the basis of top key manufacturers, product types, end use applications and geographical regions. 

About PCB Antenna:

In radio, an antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver. In transmission, a radio transmitter supplies an electric current to the antenna’s terminals, and the antenna radiates the energy from the current as electromagnetic waves (radio waves). In reception, an antenna intercepts some of the power of an electromagnetic wave in order to produce an electric current at its terminals, that is applied to a receiver to be amplified. Antennas are essential components of all radio equipment, and are used in radio broadcasting, broadcast television, two-way radio, communications receivers, radar, cell phones, satellite communications and other devices.

The report focuses on international major leading business players with info such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumers’ analysis also are carried out. What’s additional, the PCB Antenna industry development trends and promoting channels are analysed.

Some of the Major companies which drives the PCB Antenna industry are Vishay, Murata, Pulse, Digi International, Linx Technologies, DLP Design, Yageo, TechNexion, Radiall, Antenova, API Technologies, Laird Technologies,.

Scope of the PCB Antenna Report:

  • This report focuses on the PCB Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The increasing demand for PCB Antenna drives the market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. A PCB antenna is said to be stable, reproducible and quite simple to produce. Moreover, it makes use of the existing board. The PCB antenna possesses a two-dimensional (2D) structure. IFA and MIFA are believed to be the two kinds of PCB antennas. Advantages like low data rate and typical range requirement in a BLE application all together make these antennas extremely functional. In addition, these antennas are said to be economical, simple to design and easy to implement as they have now emerged as an important element of the PCB, plus they offer enhanced performance in the range of 150-250 MHz bandwidth. It is said that a small size PCB antenna at high frequencies can also be prepared as per the application requirements.
  • The worldwide market for PCB Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    IFA
    MIFA
    Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    Consumer Electronics
    Computer
    Communication
    Electronic
    Medical Equipment
    Automotive Electronic

    Subsequent 15 Chapters to profoundly shows the global PCB Antenna market 2019:

    Chapter 1: PCB Antenna Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

    Chapter 2: Top manufacturers of PCB Antenna, with sales, revenue, and price of PCB Antenna, in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 3: Competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 4: Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PCB Antenna, for each region, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: PCB Antenna market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions

    Chapter 10 and 11: PCB Antenna market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 12: PCB Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15: PCB Antenna sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

