Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. Higher pressure peristaltic hose pumps which can operate at high pressures, typically use shoes and have casings filled with lubricant to prevent abrasion of the exterior of the pump tube. This also aids in the dissipation of heat, and these pumps use reinforced tubes, often called “hoses”. This class of pump is often called a “hose pump”.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for peristaltic hose pump in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced peristaltic hose pump. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of peristaltic hose pump will drive growth in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the peristaltic hose pump industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of peristaltic hose pump is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Watson-Marlow, VERDER, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their peristaltic hose pump and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 27% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global peristaltic hose pump industry because of their market share and technology status of peristaltic hose pump.

According to this study, over the next five years the Peristaltic Hose Pumps market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 270 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Peristaltic Hose Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Peristaltic Hose Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Peristaltic Hose Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pressure Less than 8bar

Pressure Between 8bar to 12bar

Pressure More than12bar

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Energy Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Watson-Marlow

PSG TECHNOLOGIES

VERDER

Graco

ProMinent

ALLWEILER

Flowrox

Crane

Wanner Engineering

Ragazzini

Huayun

IDEX HealthandScience

Albin Pump

Yixing Zeus

DEBEM SRL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Peristaltic Hose Pumps consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Peristaltic Hose Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Peristaltic Hose Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Peristaltic Hose Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Peristaltic Hose Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

