Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.)
GD Animal Health (Netherlands)
IDvet (France)
AffiniTech, LTD. (U.S.)
AgroBioTek Internacional (Honduras)
BioNote, Inc. (South Korea)
BioChek (Netherlands)
Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)
BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc. (Chile)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ELISA Test
PCR Test
Others
Market segment by Application, Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics can be split into
Avian Salmonellosis
Avian Influenza
Newcastle Disease
Avian Mycoplasmosis
Avian Pasteurellosis
Infectious Bronchitis
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics
1.1 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Overview
1.1.1 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market by Type
1.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 GD Animal Health (Netherlands)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 IDvet (France)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 AffiniTech, LTD. (U.S.)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 AgroBioTek Internacional (Honduras)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 BioNote, Inc. (South Korea)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 BioChek (Netherlands)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
3.12 MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)
3.13 BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc. (Chile)
4 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics
5 United States Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
7 China Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
10 India Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Dynamics
12.1 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Opportunities
12.2 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Poultry Bacteriology Diagnostics Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
