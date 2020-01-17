Power over Ethernet 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Power over Ethernet Market 2019

Power over Ethernet or PoE describes any of several standard or ad-hoc systems which pass electric power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electric power to devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones.

The factors such as control over device, cost efficiency, efficient monitoring and flexible network architectures in various application segments has contributed to enhanced growth of the market. High adoption of the VoIP technology and rising demand for network security cameras are anticipated to drive the demand of power over Ethernet market as these devices are placed at the higher place on the wall where power is provided with the POE power cables.

In 2018, the global Power over Ethernet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axis Communications

Maxim Integrated Products

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

Linear Technology

Broadcom

Microsemi

On Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

Monolithic Power Systems

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703839-global-power-over-ethernet-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICS

Powered Device Controllers & ICS

Market segment by Application, split into

Security & Access Control

Connectivity

Led Lighting & Control

Infotainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3703839-global-power-over-ethernet-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power over Ethernet Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICS

1.4.3 Powered Device Controllers & ICS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power over Ethernet Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Security & Access Control

1.5.3 Connectivity

1.5.4 Led Lighting & Control

1.5.5 Infotainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size

2.2 Power over Ethernet Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Power over Ethernet Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Power over Ethernet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Power over Ethernet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Power over Ethernet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Power over Ethernet Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Power over Ethernet Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Power over Ethernet Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Axis Communications

12.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.1.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

12.2 Maxim Integrated Products

12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Products Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.2.4 Maxim Integrated Products Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development

12.3 Texas Instruments

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.3.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.4 Stmicroelectronics

12.4.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.4.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.5 Linear Technology

12.5.1 Linear Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.5.4 Linear Technology Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Linear Technology Recent Development

12.6 Broadcom

12.6.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.6.4 Broadcom Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.7 Microsemi

12.7.1 Microsemi Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction

12.7.4 Microsemi Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsemi Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)