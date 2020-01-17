Power over Ethernet 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
Power over Ethernet Market 2019
Power over Ethernet or PoE describes any of several standard or ad-hoc systems which pass electric power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electric power to devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones.
The factors such as control over device, cost efficiency, efficient monitoring and flexible network architectures in various application segments has contributed to enhanced growth of the market. High adoption of the VoIP technology and rising demand for network security cameras are anticipated to drive the demand of power over Ethernet market as these devices are placed at the higher place on the wall where power is provided with the POE power cables.
In 2018, the global Power over Ethernet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axis Communications
Maxim Integrated Products
Texas Instruments
Stmicroelectronics
Linear Technology
Broadcom
Microsemi
On Semiconductor
Silicon Laboratories
Monolithic Power Systems
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703839-global-power-over-ethernet-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICS
Powered Device Controllers & ICS
Market segment by Application, split into
Security & Access Control
Connectivity
Led Lighting & Control
Infotainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Power over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3703839-global-power-over-ethernet-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Power over Ethernet Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICS
1.4.3 Powered Device Controllers & ICS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Power over Ethernet Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Security & Access Control
1.5.3 Connectivity
1.5.4 Led Lighting & Control
1.5.5 Infotainment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size
2.2 Power over Ethernet Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Power over Ethernet Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Power over Ethernet Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Power over Ethernet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Power over Ethernet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Power over Ethernet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Power over Ethernet Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Power over Ethernet Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Power over Ethernet Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Axis Communications
12.1.1 Axis Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.1.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
12.2 Maxim Integrated Products
12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Products Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.2.4 Maxim Integrated Products Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development
12.3 Texas Instruments
12.3.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.3.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.4 Stmicroelectronics
12.4.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.4.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development
12.5 Linear Technology
12.5.1 Linear Technology Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.5.4 Linear Technology Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Linear Technology Recent Development
12.6 Broadcom
12.6.1 Broadcom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.6.4 Broadcom Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development
12.7 Microsemi
12.7.1 Microsemi Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Power over Ethernet Introduction
12.7.4 Microsemi Revenue in Power over Ethernet Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Microsemi Recent Development
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)