PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Private health insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Private health insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Allianz

AXA

Nippon Life Insurance

American Intl. Group

Aviva

Assicurazioni Generali

Cardinal Health

State Farm Insurance

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Prudential

Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

Sumitomo Life Insurance

MetLife

Allstate

Aegon

Prudential Financial

New York Life Insurance

Meiji Life Insurance

Aetna

TIAA-CREF

Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance

Royal & Sun Alliance

Swiss Reinsurance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Application, Private health insurance can be split into

20~60 Years Old

>60 Years Old

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Private health insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Private health insurance

1.1 Private health insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Private health insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Private health insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Private health insurance Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 20~60 Years Old

1.3.2 >60 Years Old

2 Global Private health insurance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Allianz

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AXA

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Nippon Life Insurance

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 American Intl. Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Aviva

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Assicurazioni Generali

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Cardinal Health

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 State Farm Insurance

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Munich Re Group

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Zurich Financial Services

3.12 Prudential

3.13 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

3.14 Sumitomo Life Insurance

3.15 MetLife

3.16 Allstate

3.17 Aegon

3.18 Prudential Financial

3.19 New York Life Insurance

3.20 Meiji Life Insurance

3.21 Aetna

3.22 TIAA-CREF

3.23 Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance

3.24 Royal & Sun Alliance

3.25 Swiss Reinsurance

4 Global Private health insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Private health insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.2 Potential Application of Private health insurance in Future

4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Private health insurance

5 United States Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

7 China Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

10 India Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Private health insurance Market Dynamics

12.1 Private health insurance Market Opportunities

12.2 Private health insurance Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Private health insurance Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Private health insurance Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

