PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Private health insurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Private health insurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Allianz
AXA
Nippon Life Insurance
American Intl. Group
Aviva
Assicurazioni Generali
Cardinal Health
State Farm Insurance
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Prudential
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
Sumitomo Life Insurance
MetLife
Allstate
Aegon
Prudential Financial
New York Life Insurance
Meiji Life Insurance
Aetna
TIAA-CREF
Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance
Royal & Sun Alliance
Swiss Reinsurance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Application, Private health insurance can be split into
20~60 Years Old
>60 Years Old
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Private health insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Private health insurance
1.1 Private health insurance Market Overview
1.1.1 Private health insurance Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Private health insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Private health insurance Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1 20~60 Years Old
1.3.2 >60 Years Old
2 Global Private health insurance Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Allianz
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 AXA
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Nippon Life Insurance
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 American Intl. Group
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Aviva
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Assicurazioni Generali
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Cardinal Health
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 State Farm Insurance
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Munich Re Group
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Private health insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Zurich Financial Services
3.12 Prudential
3.13 Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
3.14 Sumitomo Life Insurance
3.15 MetLife
3.16 Allstate
3.17 Aegon
3.18 Prudential Financial
3.19 New York Life Insurance
3.20 Meiji Life Insurance
3.21 Aetna
3.22 TIAA-CREF
3.23 Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance
3.24 Royal & Sun Alliance
3.25 Swiss Reinsurance
4 Global Private health insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Private health insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.2 Potential Application of Private health insurance in Future
4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Private health insurance
5 United States Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
7 China Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
10 India Private health insurance Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Private health insurance Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)
11.3 The Market Drivers in Future
12 Private health insurance Market Dynamics
12.1 Private health insurance Market Opportunities
12.2 Private health insurance Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Private health insurance Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Private health insurance Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
