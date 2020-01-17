RACING HELMETS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
The global Racing Helmets market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Racing Helmets market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Racing Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Racing Helmets in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Racing Helmets market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Racing Helmets market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bell
PT Tarakusuma Indah
HJC
Schuberth
Nolan
OGK Kabuto
Studds
AGV
Arai
Airoh
Chih-Tong
Shoei
NZI
LAZER
Suomy
Shark
G-force
Simpson
Stilo
YOHE
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Pengcheng Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Safety Helmets MFG
Zhejiang Jixiang
Hehui Group
Yema
Soaring
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3624375-global-racing-helmets-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Full face helmet
Open face helmet
Half helmet
Market size by End User
Motorcycle
Scooter
Step-Through
Car
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Racing Helmets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Racing Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Racing Helmets companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Racing Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Racing Helmets Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Full face helmet
1.4.3 Open face helmet
1.4.4 Half helmet
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Motorcycle
1.5.3 Scooter
1.5.4 Step-Through
1.5.5 Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size
2.1.1 Global Racing Helmets Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Racing Helmets Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Racing Helmets Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Racing Helmets Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Racing Helmets Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Racing Helmets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Racing Helmets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Racing Helmets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Racing Helmets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Racing Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Racing Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Racing Helmets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Racing Helmets Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Racing Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Racing Helmets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Racing Helmets Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Racing Helmets Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bell
11.1.1 Bell Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Bell Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Bell Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.1.5 Bell Recent Development
11.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah
11.2.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.2.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development
11.3 HJC
11.3.1 HJC Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.HJC Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 HJC Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.3.5 HJC Recent Development
11.4 Schuberth
11.4.1 Schuberth Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Schuberth Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Schuberth Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.4.5 Schuberth Recent Development
11.5 Nolan
11.5.1 Nolan Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Nolan Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Nolan Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.5.5 Nolan Recent Development
11.6 OGK Kabuto
11.6.1 OGK Kabuto Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 OGK Kabuto Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 OGK Kabuto Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.6.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development
11.7 Studds
11.7.1 Studds Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Studds Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Studds Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.7.5 Studds Recent Development
11.8 AGV
11.8.1 AGV Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 AGV Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 AGV Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.8.5 AGV Recent Development
11.9 Arai
11.9.1 Arai Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Arai Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Arai Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.9.5 Arai Recent Development
11.10 Airoh
11.10.1 Airoh Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Airoh Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Airoh Racing Helmets Products Offered
11.10.5 Airoh Recent Development
11.11 Chih-Tong
11.12 Shoei
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3624375-global-racing-helmets-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com