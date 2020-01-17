RACING HELMETS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

The global Racing Helmets market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Racing Helmets market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Racing Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Racing Helmets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Racing Helmets market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Racing Helmets market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bell

PT Tarakusuma Indah

HJC

Schuberth

Nolan

OGK Kabuto

Studds

AGV

Arai

Airoh

Chih-Tong

Shoei

NZI

LAZER

Suomy

Shark

G-force

Simpson

Stilo

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3624375-global-racing-helmets-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Full face helmet

Open face helmet

Half helmet

Market size by End User

Motorcycle

Scooter

Step-Through

Car

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Racing Helmets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Racing Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Racing Helmets companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Racing Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Racing Helmets Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Full face helmet

1.4.3 Open face helmet

1.4.4 Half helmet

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Motorcycle

1.5.3 Scooter

1.5.4 Step-Through

1.5.5 Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Racing Helmets Market Size

2.1.1 Global Racing Helmets Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Racing Helmets Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Racing Helmets Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Racing Helmets Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Racing Helmets Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Racing Helmets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Racing Helmets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Racing Helmets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Racing Helmets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Racing Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Racing Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Racing Helmets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Racing Helmets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Racing Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Racing Helmets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Racing Helmets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Racing Helmets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bell

11.1.1 Bell Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Bell Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Bell Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.1.5 Bell Recent Development

11.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah

11.2.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.2.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development

11.3 HJC

11.3.1 HJC Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.HJC Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 HJC Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.3.5 HJC Recent Development

11.4 Schuberth

11.4.1 Schuberth Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Schuberth Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Schuberth Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.4.5 Schuberth Recent Development

11.5 Nolan

11.5.1 Nolan Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Nolan Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Nolan Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.5.5 Nolan Recent Development

11.6 OGK Kabuto

11.6.1 OGK Kabuto Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 OGK Kabuto Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 OGK Kabuto Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.6.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development

11.7 Studds

11.7.1 Studds Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Studds Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Studds Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.7.5 Studds Recent Development

11.8 AGV

11.8.1 AGV Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 AGV Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 AGV Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.8.5 AGV Recent Development

11.9 Arai

11.9.1 Arai Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Arai Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Arai Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.9.5 Arai Recent Development

11.10 Airoh

11.10.1 Airoh Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Airoh Racing Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Airoh Racing Helmets Products Offered

11.10.5 Airoh Recent Development

11.11 Chih-Tong

11.12 Shoei

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3624375-global-racing-helmets-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com