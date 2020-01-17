Real World Evidence Solutions Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2018 to 2023
Real World Evidence Solutions market is projected to grow 14% at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023)
Competitor Analysis:
Foremost Key players operating in the global Real World Evidence Solutions market include Clinigen, Icon PLC, IBM, Iqvia, Oracle, Parexel, Perkinelmer, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), SAS Institute, and Syneos Health among others.. These players are based on attributes such as business overview, product segment, and financial analysis. In totally, the report provides detailed Real World Evidence Solutions market analysis with relevant forecast data supported by market dynamics. This information will be helpful for new applicants.
Real World Evidence Solutions Market Dynamics
– Shift from Volume to Value Based Care
– Increasing Aging Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
– Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs
– Unwillingness to Rely on Real-World Studies
Regional Analysis:
Global Real World Evidence Solutions market covers the regions US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina with respect to production, consumption, sales, revenue, import and export data from historical year and forecast to 2023. It also covers regional analysis by types, applications, and end-users.
Mar 2018: IBM unveiled a new data science and machine learning platform and an elite consulting team to help them accelerate their AI journeys.
Mar 2018: IBM unveiled a new data science and machine learning platform and an elite consulting team to help them accelerate their AI journeys.
Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segment by Product Types:
Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segment by Product Application:
