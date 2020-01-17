RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING (RPO) MARKET IN APAC – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The analysts forecast the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of services such as blended BPO and MCRPO.

The report, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• ADP

• IBM

• Infosys

• Randstad

Market driver

• Increased use of neo-sourcing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Regulatory issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased adoption of recruitment analytics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES

• Segmentation by services

• Comparison by services

• Blended RPO – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• MCRPO – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by services

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Energy – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Key leading countries

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Evolution of BPaaS

• Increased adoption of recruitment analytics

• Rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models

• Proliferation of mobile devices

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Accenture

• ADP

• IBM

• Infosys

• Randstad

Continued….

