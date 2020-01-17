Robotics Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Robotics market report offers a detailed assessment of Robotics including upcoming technologies, future prospects, and research methodology. Robotics market report provides market insight by the buyer, suppliers, production, consumption, market size, and growth rate.

Robotics market report covers market drivers, key opportunities, challenges, and threats. Additionally, Robotics market report helps to understand the scenario of the current market on the basis of an expert’s opinion. Furthermore, it covers the emerging details of the competitive landscape, mergers, and joint ventures.

Robotics market is projected to grow 24.52% at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2023)

Competitor Analysis:

Foremost Key players operating in the global Robotics market include ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics Company, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Yamaha Robotics, Epson Robots, Comau SPA, Adept Technologies, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, MDA Corporation. These players are based on attributes such as business overview, product segment, and financial analysis. In totally, the report provides detailed Robotics market analysis with relevant forecast data supported by market dynamics. This information will be helpful for new applicants.

Robotics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Need for Automation in Industries

– Increasing Emphasis on Labor Safety



Restraints

– High Cost of Installation Regional Analysis: Global Robotics market covers the regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia with respect to production, consumption, sales, revenue, import and export data from historical year and forecast to 2023. It also covers regional analysis by types, applications, and end-users. Key Developments in the Robotics Market:

January 2018 – Futura Automation LLC announced the addition of a new product line, Applied Robotics. Applied Robotics Inc. is a global provider of robotic end-of-arm tooling and connectivity products and is expected to increase the capability and presence of Futura Automation, in the North American robotics sector.

November 2017 – ABB and Kawasaki announced collaborative robot automation cooperation, to focus on ‘cobots’ and the creation of common industry approaches for safety, programming, and communications.