Spinal Fusion Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Spinal Fusion Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Spinal Fusion Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Spinal fusion is surgery to permanently join together two or more bones in the spine so there is no movement between them. For patients who require spinal fusion surgery to treat lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD), spinal fusion device is a treatment option.Spinal fusion has been used for many years to treat many painful conditions in the lumbar (lower) spine. Over the past decade, there has been dramatic improvement in the way that spinal fusion operations are performed. One major improvement has been the development of fixation devices. Designed to stabilize and hold the bones together while the fusion heals, these devices have greatly improved the success rate of fusion in the lower back.In spinal fusion, spinal fusion device is good auxiliary equipment. For many people, spinal fusion is a proven choice. And for those who choose spinal fusion, spinal fusion device offers a therapy that can eliminate the need for an additional procedure to harvest autograft.
Global Spinal Fusion market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Zimmer Biomet
Depuy Synthes Companies
Globus Medical
B. Braun Aesculap
Nuvasive
K2M
MicroPort
Orthofix International N.V
Alphatec Spine
Integra LifeSciences
Invibio
Weigao Orthopaedic
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)
Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF)
Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF)
Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF)
By End-User / Application
Treatment of Spinal Diseases
Control Spinal Deformity Development
Protection of Spinal Nerves
Others
