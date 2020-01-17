 Press Release

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Dynamics Scenario, Along with Development Prospects of the Market in The Years to Come

Stretch Blow Molding Machine

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market is specially distributed because of the presence of many medium, and huge range of players within the market. Massive range of players present in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market is also extremely competitive in nature. to say a number of the few leading players within the global Stretch Blow Molding Machine market, are: SIDEL, Krones, KHS, Sipa, AOKI, Urola, SMF, Nissei ASB Machine, Chumpower, ZQ Machinery, Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery, Leshan, CHIA MING MACHINERY, Powerjet, Eceng Machine, Parker,.

The prominent players in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market are investing highly in analysis and development activities with the aim to bring new solutions and commodities in the market. These methods won’t only facilitate the players within the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market to strengthen their geographical scope however these also will help in expanding market dynamics and rise competition among the players.

About Stretch Blow Molding Machine:

A stretch blow molding machine is used to produce containers made of PET, PP and so son. The preforms are heated and then fed into a blow mould where compressed are is used to inflate and form them into finished containers.

Scope of the Stretch Blow Molding Machine Report:

  • This report focuses on the Stretch Blow Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products. This process of has been around since the 1970’s. There are two main types of stretch blow molding: single-stage stretch blow molding, and two-stage stretch blow molding. Leading companies from European and Japanese regions hold dominant place in the high-end market. Sidel owns the largest revenue market share, which was 25.87% in 2016.
  • Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers. Actually, in order to improve the production efficiency, the semi-automatic type’s market share is shrinking. In 2016, the semi-automatic type accounted for 63.58% market share globally.
  • China is the largest production base of stretch blow molding machine, whose output was 6516 units in 2016. Although China is becoming the key production base of stretch blow molding machine, considering the vast demand of the equipment as well as the lower production cost, the country is still facing the dilemma of poor quality.
  • The worldwide market for Stretch Blow Molding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2023, from 2090 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    Automatic Type
    Semi-automatic Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    Food & Beverage Industry
    Personal Care Industry
    Pharmaceutical Industry
    Others

    Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Research Report Contains emphasis on:

    • Manufacturing technology used in Stretch Blow Molding Machine, undergoing developments in that technology and trends causing these developments.
    • Global key players in Stretch Blow Molding Machine market, their company profile, their product information, contact information.
    • Global past market status of Stretch Blow Molding Machine market in terms of capacity, production value, cost and profit of industry.
    • Current market status of Stretch Blow Molding Machine market in terms of market competition both company wise and country wise. Market analysis of Stretch Blow Molding Machine industry by applications and types.
    • Forecast of global Stretch Blow Molding Machine industry considering capacity, production, and production value. Estimation of cost and profit. Forecast of market share, supply, and consumption, import and export values.
    • Stretch Blow Molding Machine market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry
    • What is the economic impact on Stretch Blow Molding Machine market? Global macroeconomic environment analysis results and development trends.
    • Market dynamics of Stretch Blow Molding Machine market:challenges and opportunities.

