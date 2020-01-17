Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Dynamics Scenario, Along with Development Prospects of the Market in The Years to Come

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market is specially distributed because of the presence of many medium, and huge range of players within the market. Massive range of players present in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market is also extremely competitive in nature. to say a number of the few leading players within the global Stretch Blow Molding Machine market, are: SIDEL, Krones, KHS, Sipa, AOKI, Urola, SMF, Nissei ASB Machine, Chumpower, ZQ Machinery, Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery, Leshan, CHIA MING MACHINERY, Powerjet, Eceng Machine, Parker,.

The prominent players in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market are investing highly in analysis and development activities with the aim to bring new solutions and commodities in the market. These methods won’t only facilitate the players within the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market to strengthen their geographical scope however these also will help in expanding market dynamics and rise competition among the players.

About Stretch Blow Molding Machine:

A stretch blow molding machine is used to produce containers made of PET, PP and so son. The preforms are heated and then fed into a blow mould where compressed are is used to inflate and form them into finished containers.

Scope of the Stretch Blow Molding Machine Report:

This report focuses on the Stretch Blow Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products. This process of has been around since the 1970’s. There are two main types of stretch blow molding: single-stage stretch blow molding, and two-stage stretch blow molding. Leading companies from European and Japanese regions hold dominant place in the high-end market. Sidel owns the largest revenue market share, which was 25.87% in 2016.

Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers. Actually, in order to improve the production efficiency, the semi-automatic type’s market share is shrinking. In 2016, the semi-automatic type accounted for 63.58% market share globally.

China is the largest production base of stretch blow molding machine, whose output was 6516 units in 2016. Although China is becoming the key production base of stretch blow molding machine, considering the vast demand of the equipment as well as the lower production cost, the country is still facing the dilemma of poor quality.