Top Manufacturers of Cable Car & Ropeways, With Market Sales, Revenue, and Price: Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, Leitner S.p.A, POMA Group, Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF)

Cable transportation systems includes cables, to travel from one end to another, especially at high altitudes places. Ropeways are generally used as a public transportation systems for carrying goods & passengers in cities as well as in mountain areas.

Some of the Major companies which drives the Cable Car & Ropeways industry are Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, Leitner S.p.A, POMA Group, Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF), Nippon Cable Co., Ltd, Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd, Bullwheel International Cable Car Corp, Vergokan, Dubrovnik cable cars, Kreischberg,.

This report focuses on the Cable Car & Ropeways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global cable car & ropeway market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This market growth is attributed to increasing adoption of cable cars & ropeways in tourism industry to attract more customer base, introduction of cable cars in public transport, steady growth of material handling industry where ropeways & cable cars are used for transit, and introduction of technologically advanced products by key market players.